Fathom Holdings announced another round of key leadership promotions. On Wednesday, company promoted Jon Gwin to chief revenue officer and Samantha Giuggio to president of Fathom Realty and chief operations officer of Fathom Holdings.

Gwin and Giuggio join Fathom’s leadership as the latest promotions following Joanne Zach’s move to chief financial officer on Nov. 6.

As the new CRO, Gwin will focus on generating revenue, fostering strategic partnerships and managing expansion initiatives across Fathom’s divisions — including real estate, mortgage and title. Before the transition, Gwin joined Fathom as chief operating officer in June 2024.

“As I transition to Chief Revenue Officer, I am eager to prioritize initiatives that will accelerate revenue growth and strengthen our strategic position in the marketplace,” Gwin said in a statement. “Our dedication to long-term value creation and innovation will guide our impact across the industry.”

Gwin’s career includes decades of experience across several brands. The new CRO started his career as a real estate market analyst for Jack in the Box. His career trajectory later led into several management and leadership roles in mortgage lending — including a role as COO for American Financial Network, where he helped the company fund more than $13 billion in annual retail and wholesale mortgage production.

According to Fathom, Gwin “played a key role in advancing growth and operational success throughout Fathom’s diverse portfolio of brands.”

Giuggio will take on two major roles as president of Fathom Realty and COO of Fathom Holdings. The firm highlighted her ability to build high-performance teams and a “collaborative company culture.” Giuggio also looks forward to taking on her newly expanded roles with the firm.

“It’s an honor to step into this expanded role, building on the achievements of our agents and teams to enhance operational excellence across Fathom Holdings,” Giuggio said in a statement. “I look forward to strengthening our growth strategies and delivering exceptional value to both our agents and clients.”

Fathom Realty’s new president started her 14-year career as an agent for Allen Tate Realtors in North Carolina. After that, Giuggio dabbled in entrepreneurship before joining Fathom Realty as the regional vice president for North Carolina. Years later, she rose through the ranks to her most recent COO role with Fathom Realty. HousingWire also acknowledged Giuggio as a 2024 Woman of Influence.

The promotions illustrate Fathom’s goals to expand its operations and better serve the housing market in 2025. Fathom Holdings CEO Marco Fregenal said that Gwin’s and Giuggio’s skill sets complement the firm’s expansion efforts. Fathom also acquired 2,200 agents from Arizona-based My Home Group on Nov. 5.

“Jon’s strategic acumen and revenue focus, coupled with Samantha’s operational leadership, will be pivotal as we drive Fathom’s expansion and create lasting value for our stakeholders,” Fregenal said.