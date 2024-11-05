Fathom acquires Arizona-based My Home Group

Fathom Holdings, the parent company of Fathom Realty, is expanding its footprint in Arizona. The firm announced Monday that it had acquired Scottsdale-based My Home Group, adding more than 2,200 agents to its headcount.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the company will be discussing the acquisition on its third-quarter earnings call on Thursday, according to its announcement.

Due to the brand recognition of My Home Group, Fathom is planning on retaining the firm’s name. Additionally, co-founders Jerome Kleven and Mark Hutchins will continue to oversee the daily operations of the firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome My Home Group, a company we’ve long respected, to the Fathom family,” Fathom Holdings CEO Marco Fregenal said in a statement. “Jerome and Mark share our vision and commitment to serving and empowering agents, making this partnership a natural fit.

“Arizona’s real estate market presents significant opportunities, and My Home Group’s agent-focused approach aligns seamlessly with Fathom’s culture. This acquisition strengthens our Southwest expansion, amplifying our presence in key markets and advancing our vision of sustainable, nationwide growth.”

Founded in 2005, My Home Group has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies for seven straight years. In 2023, it closed 13,225 transaction sides for a total of $5.919 billion in sales volume. That was good for the No. 27 and No. 29 spots, respectively, on the RealTrends Verified sides and volume national rankings.

“Our merger with Fathom is a major milestone in accelerating business development for our agents and organization,” Kleven said. “With Fathom, we’re doubling down on our commitment to supporting agents’ personal and professional growth, ensuring they have the resources and support needed for a sustainable, successful career.”