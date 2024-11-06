Fathom promotes veteran finance leader Joanne Zach to CFO

Fathom Holdings, the parent company to Fathom Realty, announced a new promotion in its executive leadership team. On Wednesday, the firm hired former senior vice president of finance Joanne Zach as chief financial officer.

After starting with Fathom in 2021, the new CFO worked directly alongside CEO Marco Fregenal for three years, collaborating on strategic planning and key financial decisions. According to firm, Zach gained valuable insight from Fregenal on Fathom’s finance strategy while forming key relationships across the company.

Fregenal spoke highly of Zach, praising her efficiency and strong drive for growth.

“Over the past three years, Joanne has consistently demonstrated the strategic acumen and commitment that Fathom’s growth demands,” Fregenal said in a statement. “Her ability to drive financial efficiency and continuous improvement is a testament to her leadership. As Fathom advances in an evolving market, I am confident that Joanne will continue to strengthen our financial framework for long-term success.”

Joanne Zach

“I am honored and dedicated to take on this new role at Fathom,” Zach said. “Working with Marco and the talented Fathom team, I look forward to building on the strong foundation we’ve created together. I am excited to further enhance our financial strategies and leverage our technology to drive Fathom’s growth, innovation, and value creation for our clients, agents, partners, employees, and shareholders.”

Zach joins Fathom’s corporate governance team with more than 25 years of finance experience in the public and private sectors — ranging from life sciences to manufacturing. She started her career as an auditor at Arthur Andersen, followed by several finance leadership roles, including the CFO position at financial advisory firm Rankin McKenzie, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Fathom has made several moves to expand its footprint and performance heading into 2025. On Monday, it acquired Scottsdale, Arizona-based My Home Group, adding 2,200-plus agents to its ranks.

Fathom said it will discuss the details of the acquisition in an earnings call on Thursday. The move could be a reaction to the increased activity in Arizona’s real estate market due to a growing presence from California migrants looking to save on housing costs.

In August, Fathom introduced two new commission payment plans, Fathom Max and Fathom Share, to complement the company’s existing Fathom One plan. A month later, the firm settled antitrust claims related to the Sitzer/Burnett suit for $2.95 million.

According to data from Real Trends Verified, North Carolina-based Fathom Realty is closing in on 11,800 total agents, with 145 sales offices and roughly $1.12 million in average yearly sales volume per agent.