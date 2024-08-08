Fathom Realty introduces new agent commission plans

Fathom Holdings Inc., parent company of North Carolina-based Fathom Realty, announced Wednesday that it has started two new commission plans for agents.

The two agent payment plans, Fathom Max and Fathom Share, complement the real estate firm’s existing plan known as Fathom One. The new plans are “designed to enhance agent recruitment and retention while promoting accelerated and sustainable growth and long-term profitability for the company,” according to its announcement.

Fathom Max includes a reduced transaction fee of $465 with a cap of $9,000 per year. The company aims to increase its gross profit potential by no longer offering the Fathom One plan to new agents.

Meanwhile, Fathom Share features a 12% commission split with a cap of $12,000 per year. This represents twice the revenue-sharing opportunity compared to the Fathom Max plan and is “highly competitive with other revenue share models,” the company stated. Existing agents can opt to stick with their current plan.

“By offering agents flexibility and lucrative growth opportunities, we aim to attract top talent and drive sustained growth,” Fathom Holdings CEO Marco Fregenal said in a statement. “These new plans reaffirm our commitment to providing superior value to our agents and offering our agents a choice of plans while fostering organizational profitability.”

Fathom Holdings is a national real estate services platform that has residential brokerage, mortgage, title and software-as-a-service offerings. Its other brands include Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results and Verus Title.

The company has made two changes to its executive leadership team in the past year as Fregenal was named CEO in November 2023 and Jon Gwin joined as chief operating officer in May 2024.

According to data from RealTrends Verified, Fathom Realty has nearly 11,800 active agents in 145 offices across the U.S. The firm ranked No. 9 nationally by transaction sides and No. 14 by dollar volume based on 2023 sales activity.