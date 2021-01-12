HW Media CEO and REAL Trends founder on 2021’s purchase market
HW Media CEO and REAL Trends founder on 2021’s purchase market

Clayton Collins interviews Steve Murray, the co-founder and president of REAL Trends on the company’s strategic acquisition.

Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation
Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation

In this webinar, experts at SoftWorks AI and Tavant discuss critical components of mortgage automation and how to evaluate technologies that fit your business’ needs.

The tech solution giving community lenders an advantage
The tech solution giving community lenders an advantage

These tech solutions are designed to empower the community lender to offer personalized services to the borrower and real estate agent partner, from loan application to closing.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin

Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

Fintech

Fannie Mae’s Henry Cason becomes CEO of FinLocker

Henry Cason appointed as new FinLocker CEO

Following other recent moves from the government-sponsored enterprises to the private sector, former Fannie Mae Head of Digital Products Henry Cason announced his move to FinLocker, a consumer-permissioned personal financial assistance tool.

Henry Cason
FinLocker CEO Henry Cason

Cason will serve as CEO and succeed the company’s cofounder and CEO Peter Esparrago, who will become FinLocker’s executive chairman and will continue to lead key strategic business relationships.

This move comes after Cason spent 27 years at Fannie Mae, where he was instrumental in the design, development and launch of a digital suite of products and services, including playing a key role in the creation of Desktop Underwriter.

So why change direction now? Cason explained in an exclusive interview with HousingWire that he is looking for his next challenge.

“The main reason why I decided to leave Fannie Mae was, a couple things: One, I’ve had a very long career there, and loved my time with Fannie Mae,” Cason said. “I’ve spent more than half my life at Fannie Mae, and it’s a great company. But for me…I need to always be consistently challenging myself and growing my skills. No matter how high up you are in the company, you always want to make yourself better and get better, and I probably felt that I was getting a little stagnant. I felt like I probably did everything I needed to do with Fannie Mae.”

WFG reports its highest volume months ever during Q2 and Q3 of 2020

As the company celebrates its 10th anniversary, WFG continues to look for new ways to serve its clients, consumers and industry.

Presented by: WFG

Cason explained that FinLocker will work directly with housing professionals to offer more data and consumer education tools for those who want to buy a home.

“I see FinLocker as a customer for life application, and it’s blending the power of your personal data with the power of education and putting those two together,” he said. “So when you are looking for a mortgage (and that could be today, it could be two years from now) there are tools in FinLocker that get you ready so there’s going to be a much better level of certainty when you go to get that mortgage.”

He explained that as consumers use the tool to prepare their finances to get a mortgage, loan officers will also be able to see at a glance if the consumer is ready, simplifying the mortgage application process.

This move is just the latest in a series of GSE executives taking positions in the private sector. Earlier this week, Fannie Mae’s former head of single family lending Andrew Bon Salle was named chairman of the board of Home Point Capital.

And at the end of 2020, Freddie Mac CEO David Brickman announced he would step down from his position after just over one year on the job, effective Jan. 8.

Back in 2019, Former Fannie Mae CEO Tim Mayopoulos was named president of Blend, a digital lending company.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

American flags displayed in honor of the 4th of July
What bonds are telling us about the housing market

Markets react to what can make money for companies, and whether there will be economic and housing market growth. What are bonds saying now?

Jan 11, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Jumbo Loan mortgage inscription and stacks of coins.
How one lender is tackling demand for jumbo loans in 2021

HousingWire recently spoke with Keith Lind, Acra executive chairman and president, and Acra CEO Kyle Gunderlock, about the new jumbo prime program and how it will help borrowers in 2021 and beyond.

Jan 12, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please