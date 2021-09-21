The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers
The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers

Join this webinar for an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies servicers should employ in the next year.

2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report
2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report

For the study, RealTrends surveyed all the firms on the 2021 RealTrends 500 and Nation’s Best rankings, asking for annual compensation data for the 2020 calendar year.

Zillow analyst on whether home prices can keep climbing
Zillow analyst on whether home prices can keep climbing

Today’s episode of HousingWire Daily features an interview with Nicole Bachaud, as she discusses annual and monthly home price appreciation growth, rising inventory levels and rent prices.

Lenders, it's time to consider offering non-QM products
Lenders, it’s time to consider offering non-QM products

The non-QM market is making a comeback following a pause in 2020. As lenders rush to implement, Angel Oak is helping them adopt these new lending products.

Politics & Money

Fannie Mae to restart credit risk transfers

Last week, the FHFA proposed changes to the capital rule that would remove disincentives for shifting some risk to private investors

Fannie Mae announced that it will restart its credit risk transfer program by the fourth quarter of 2021, following proposed changes to its capital rule.

The company said it expects to transfer mortgage credit risk via its Connecticut Avenue Securities and Credit Insurance Risk Transfer programs.

The announcement comes on the heels of tweaks the Federal Housing Finance Agency would make to last year’s proposed capital rule, to “better reflect the risks inherent in the Enterprises’ business models and encourage the Enterprises to distribute acquired credit risk to private investors rather than to buy and hold that risk,” according to the FHFA.

Industry stakeholders have said the Trump-era rule’s leverage buffer was “excessive compared to bank regulators.”

The amendments FHFA proposed would replace the fixed prescribed leverage buffer amount with a dynamic amount. The changes would also reduce the prudential floor on the risk weight assigned to retained CRT exposure and lift the requirement that an enterprise must apply an overall effectiveness adjustment to its retained CRT exposures in accordance with the ERCF’s securitization framework.

How new analytics can help lenders expand access to mortgage credit

As the economic recovery from COVID-19 continues, conflicting trends in mortgage credit availability have emerged. But there are innovative ways for lenders to both reduce uncertainty and keep credit flowing during economic downturns, benefiting both lenders and consumers.

Presented by: FICO

Since March 2020, Fannie Mae has been on a hiatus from credit risk transfers. Its counterpart, Freddie Mac, resumed CRT issuance in July 2020.

The CRT structure, which Freddie Mac pioneered in 2013, shifts a portion of the risk of credit losses on the mortgages they back onto investors.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac pay investors in exchange for assuming a portion of that risk. Those investors can choose from four tranches of risk exposure, the first being the safest and the fourth taking on the highest loss risk. The GSEs keep the riskiest tranche.

From 2013 to February 2021, the GSEs shed $126 billion of risk, at a net cost of $15 billion. A May report from the FHFA, under the leadership of Mark Calabria, raised concerns about prepayment risk to the CRT structure, which it said was “untested by a widespread serious loss event.” The GSE portfolios have had very low delinquency levels throughout the pandemic.

Boise,idaho,usa 2017/06/15 : Boise cityscape at night with traffic light.
These are the hottest housing markets in America

A housing market report from RE/MAX found that 36 of 51 metro areas had double-digit year over year sale price increases in August. Boise led the way.

Sep 17, 2021

HW-home-blueprints
Housing permits hold the key for economic expansion

Housing permits, for me, is one of the most important housing and economic data lines we have in America. As long as housing permits are moving upward, not only is housing doing ok but the economic expansion is moving along nicely post-1996. HW+ Premium Content.

Sep 21, 2021

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

