Mike Darne on how lenders can use credit to win more business and improve profitability
Mike Darne on how lenders can use credit to win more business and improve profitability
State governments push to scrap the new LLPA fee changes
State governments push to scrap the new LLPA fee changes
Appraisal Modernization: What Lenders Need to Know
Appraisal Modernization: What Lenders Need to Know
Ryan Lundquist with an appraiser’s take on the spring home-buying season
Ryan Lundquist with an appraiser’s take on the spring home-buying season
MortgageOrigination

Fannie Mae notches $3.8B in Q1 profits

But single-family acquisitions fell to lowest level since 2000

Earnings at Fannie Mae more than doubled in the first quarter to $3.78 billion despite revenue falling.

The government sponsored entity reported $6.85 billion in revenues in the first quarter, down from $7.14 billion in the fourth quarter, attributing the revenue decline to falling amortization income as high interest rates resulted in lower prepayment speeds.

Though $3.78 billion in net income represented a strong quarter, it was still 14% below the $4.41 billion in net income reported in the first quarter of last year.

Single-family profits rose to $3.13 billion from $1.98 billion in the fourth quarter. The company’s multifamily business also rebounded from a $52 million loss in the fourth quarter to a $640 million profit in the first quarter.

Fannie’s provision for credit losses in the first quarter was $132 million, down from $3.28 billion in the prior quarter, which was the primary driver of profits for the GSE.

The enterprise reported that it acquired 170,000 single-family purchase loans in the quarter, more than 45% of which were for first-time homebuyers. In all, single-family acquisition volume was $67.5 billion, a 21% decrease from $85.3 billion in the fourth quarter. That $67.5 billion figure represents the smallest quarterly deal volume in 23 years.

Refinance volume also came in at $11 billion, a drop from $14.5 billion in the prior quarter.

The company recorded a net worth of $64 billion in the first quarter, up from $60.3 billion in the fourth quarter. Even so, its regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, says the enterprise has a $253 billion shortfall, down from $258 billion in the fourth quarter.

The other government sponsored entity, Freddie Mac, will report earnings on Wednesday.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Lawsuit legal
Texas trade group, local bank file suit over CFPB small lending rule HW+

A Texas banking trade group alleges that the new final rule on small business lending from the CFPB is too onerous and is unenforceable.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please