eXp Realty adds rockstar agent Joshua Smith to its network

Brokerage giant eXp Realty is adding a superstar agent to its ranks. The company announced the recruitment of Phoenix-based agent Joshua Smith, a high producer who closed 297 transactions in 2023.

Smith is the latest addition to eXp Realty’s expanding global agent network. According to the brokerage, Smith has been a standout in the real estate business for 20 years. He was named as a finalist for the National Association of Realtors‘ (NAR) “30 Under 30” rankings and also ranked 30th overall among the top U.S. agents by the The Wall Street Journal. Smith’s manager and eight-person team will also join eXp.

eXp CEO Leo Pareja — another “30 Under 30” alumnus — expressed excitement over Smith joining the company.

“Joshua’s vision, drive and passion for empowering agents embody everything eXp stands for,” Pareja said in a statement. “His ability to inspire others while achieving record-breaking success makes him a perfect fit for our global network. We’re thrilled to support him as he builds a legacy of growth, mentorship and innovation.”

Smith echoed Parjea’s excitement and referenced their 13-year history in the industry.

“I’ve known Leo Pareja for 13 years, and he’s the most brilliant person I’ve met in real estate,” Smith said. “I’m excited to collaborate with incredible leaders like Leo and [eXp Realty leader] Mike Sherrard to create the best coaching and mentorship experience for agents and team leaders at eXp.

“eXp isn’t just a brokerage — it’s a movement for growth, innovation, and shared success. This is where the best come to grow, and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of it.”

According to eXp, Smith’s expertise goes beyond residential real estate. The top-ranked agent has trained more than 5,000 agents throughout his career — and he doesn’t plan on stopping there. Smith expressed intentions to impact 40,000 agents and team leaders at eXp, amplifying his already substantial impact on the industry.

Podcasting is another avenue for Smith’s real estate mentorship. His “GSD Mode” podcast has attracted more than 31,000 YouTube subscribers and 5 million downloads, according to eXp.

eXp has made other recent moves to bolster its agent ranks. In October, the company added the 36-agent team from Realty ONE Group in Maine. The company also added a high-tech business intelligence platform to empower its agents.