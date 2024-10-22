eXp Realty snags 36-agent team in Maine

eXp Realty continues to add agents and teams at a fast clip. The company announced the addition of the Maine-based Realty ONE Group, a 36-agent team that has closed 338 transactions totaling $128 million in sales volume so far this year.

The team is led by Steven Brackett, who has been part of Realty One Group for six years. According to eXp, the group specializes in residential real estate, fix-and-flips and investment properties.

“I’ve realized that my greatest strength lies in seeking, recognizing, and partnering with great people and companies that excel at providing world-class training, education, tools, and technology to help agents grow and succeed,” Brackett said in a statement. “This allows me to focus on what I do best: finding, developing, and nurturing top talent.”

eXp has been busy on the recruiting trail this year. In October, Prime Real Estate Team, which serves the Sacramento area, joined eXp. The 21-agent team closed 211 sides for a total volume of $126 million in 2023.

In September, CanZell Realty, which operates in 20 states, joined eXp along with New York-based Grand Lux Realty.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steven Brackett and his accomplished team to eXp Realty,” eXp CEO Leo Pareja said in a statement. “Steven’s dedication to fostering talent and driving innovation aligns perfectly with our mission. His team’s exceptional track record speaks volumes, and we look forward to supporting their continued success.”