eXp Realty partners with Sisu to bring data insights to agents

In an environment where technology is increasingly becoming a recruitment tool for brokerages, eXp Realty has partnered with a data provider in an effort to give its agents an advantage over the competition.

The brokerage on Monday announced a new partnership with Sisu, a real estate business intelligence platform that provides agents the ability to set goals, monitor performance and compete with each other via a leaderboard and individual contests.

“It’s all about mastering the fundamentals at scale,” eXp CEO Leo Pareja said in a statement. “Top eXp teams already use Sisu to track essential metrics like the number of conversations needed to set appointments or the ROI of various lead sources. This strategic relationship allows us to extend these successful strategies to all our agents and teams at no additional cost.”

The announcement comes alongside the launch of eXp’s FastCap program, which leverages Sisu tools that the brokerage says will track productivity and enhance focus.

Sisu will also provide agents with an income-reporting tool, “Profit and Loss,” in addition to commission-related tools. Agents also have the option to upgrade to Sisu’s premium membership.

“There are a lot of synergies between eXp Realty and Sisu,” said Sisu CEO Brian Charlesworth. “We find some of the most innovative teams to be eXp Realty teams, and that is evident when you see that a large percentage of our early adopters were eXp Realty teams.

“The fact that they are the first to invest in our technology for every agent, and to listen to what their teams and agents are using to thrive, goes to show that innovation is in their DNA. We already had a great working relationship and we’re excited to take it to the next level with a formal strategic relationship.”

Sisu isn’t the only partnership eXp has entered into this year. In February, the brokerage officially launched its partnership with Opendoor, giving eXp’s agents access to the ibuyer’s cash offers.

The company has also been hard at work in adding agents. Most recently, the 36-agent Realty ONE Group based in Maine joined eXp, as did the 21-agent Prime Real Estate Team in Sacramento.