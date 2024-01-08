eXp Realty poaches two top Texas teams 

The battle among big brokerages for top agents continues in Texas, where eXp Realty added two top teams last week.

The Mike Seder Group joined eXp after spending more than 25 years with RE/MAX. The team boasts 12 members, including Mike Seder’s wife Ally, and their two sons Patrick and Brett. Together, they serve communities in the Houston and Austin areas. Additionally, Brian Schweiker, the co-owner of the RE/MAX office with Seder, will also join eXp, the company reported. Schweiker will bring three agents and two staff members with him to eXp.

According to the latest RealTrends ranking, the Mike Seder Group ranked third among the best-performing large teams in Texas by volume. They did about $265 million in volume across 333 transactions in 2022.

In a statement, Seder expressed his enthusiasm about the move.

“Our decision to join eXp Realty is driven by a shared vision for the future of real estate,” Seder said in the statement. “This move empowers us to elevate the level of service we provide to our clients and expand our reach in the Houston area and Austin metroplex real estate markets.”

Meanwhile, eXp has also lured the Ronnie and Cathy Matthews Team. Heather Chavana, the general manager/broker associate of The Matthews Team, along with eight other team members, made the move to eXp Realty.

According to the eXp, Chavana first considered the idea of joining eXp Realty; she then presented it to the Matthews, who, in turn, presented it to the Seders.

Ronnie and Cathy Matthews used to lead a very prominent team in Texas, known as The Ronnie & Cathy Matthews Team. In 2016, the couple decided to sell the team to their employees to focus on other business ventures. However, they retained their licenses with their namesake brokerage. At eXp, the couple and their former colleagues will be working together.

The competition among brokerages for talent has intensified over the last few years as the housing market slowed due to a spike in mortgage rates and a huge decline in inventory. Brokerages are always incentivized to hire high-performing teams and individuals to offset the general dwindling of transactions.