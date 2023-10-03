eXp Realty launches Exclusives app

eXp Realty is looking to get into the exclusives game. On Tuesday, the nation’s No. 1 brokerage by transaction side count announced the launch of eXp Exclusives, which will be open to eXp agents and their clients in the U.S. and Canada.

Through eXp Exclusives, participants will be able to share off-market and pre-market listings with other eXp agents and their clients through a mobile app. The app will also house all of eXp’s active MLS listings and the service is free to eXp Realty agents.

“Our agents asked for a way to deliver their clients an enhanced level of service for exclusive, off-market listings, and we delivered,” Leo Pareja, eXp’s chief strategy officer, told eXp agents during the firm’s EXPCON 2023 general session. “We are living through one of the most limited inventory periods in our lifetimes, so eXp is committed to providing as many ways as possible to create inventory and ways of selling homes for our agents and their clients. Our vision is to create the most expansive, worldwide listing network for eXp agents and their clients.”

The platform also allows users to request tours and showings.

“At eXp, we firmly believe the highest and best form of marketing a property is placing it in the MLS and exposing it to as many people as possible,” Pareja added. “But we also understand there are situations where sellers may not want to enter the property into an MLS due to restrictions in showing it and many other unique scenarios. For example, a new construction property that cannot be entered for safety reasons, a tenant-occupied rental property, or properties whose sellers are just not comfortable entering into the MLS but would sell if they received an offer that satisfied their needs and worked with their requirements.”

Both Compass and Opendoor currently have “exclusives” platforms that allow users to view listings before they hit the larger MLS network.

The Glenn Sanford-helmed firm also recently announced that it would be partnering with Opendoor to provide agents with the ability to present their clients with an Opendoor cash offer.