Lunch & Learn about Humans vs. Really Smart Machines
Lunch & Learn about Humans vs. Really Smart Machines

Lenders need to consider what should be handled by AI and ML and what is best done by their human staff. This panel of experts will discuss the factors that tip the scale for AI and ML, including how LO comp plays into the equation.

Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra
Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra

Affordable housing and consumer advocates hailed Rohit Chopra’s confirmation as CFPB director, but industry stakeholders hope the watchdog agency will not catch them off guard.

Michael Nourmand on LA’s changing real estate landscape
Michael Nourmand on LA’s changing real estate landscape

In this week’s Houses in Motion, which is part of HousingWire Daily, we spoke with Michael Nourmand, one of the most consistent and established Beverly Hills real estate brokers.

How lenders can effectively serve the changing demographics of borrowers
How lenders can effectively serve the changing demographics of borrowers

Millennials make up 62% of home purchases, Latinos are the fastest growing segment of homeowners and borrowers are increasingly mobile in terms of where they work and live. Lenders, learn how to keep up!

Politics & MoneyMortgage

Ex-RealFi worker sues male execs for sexual harassment

Nonbank lender denies the misconduct laid out in Georganne Youngclaus's lawsuit

A former marketing director at Residential Home Funding Corp. (RealFi), a nonbank mortgage lender based in New York, accused the company’s top male executives of creating a toxic workplace through repeated sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

Georganne Youngclaus, the former marketing director at RealFi, filed a civil lawsuit against a group of top male executives at the lender, alleging that they engaged in “severe and pervasive patterns of mentally and physically abusive conduct” from May 2016 through July 2020.

The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of New Jersey in Morris County on Sept. 22.

In a statement, RealFi said that, although the company has not been formally served, it “categorically denies any misconduct and looks forward to disproving any of this disgruntled former employee’s unfounded allegations.” The company is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit filing.

Executives Tom Marinaro (president from 2001 to 2020), Robert Lupi (president since 2020), and Frank Kuri (vice-president of branch development) are each cited in the lawsuit. The lawsuit cites 13 instances in which male staffers and executives allegedly made sexual, inappropriate, and unprofessional comments toward Youngclaus.

Youngclaus alleges in the lawsuit that, on different occasions, Marinaro asked her to “dress sexy” at work to bring in more clients, and also made comments about his own genitals at a work event.

The lawsuit also claims the company’s top mortgage loan originator called her a “dumb bitch,” and another LO allegedly made a sexual pass and asked Youngclaus to “hook him up” with her “hot friends.”

Regarding the toxic workplace, Youngclaus said Kuri did not respect her maternity leave of 12 weeks and, on different occasions, yelled at her directly in her face. She added that Kuri did not speak to his male employees with such vulgarity or in the same tone.

She accused the executives – Marinaro, Kuri, and Lupi – of “purposely and maliciously” making her fight for her earned commission.

This is the second recent lawsuit against a mortgage lender that claims top male executives fostered a toxic workplace. Tammy Richards, former head of operations at loanDepot, accused loanDepot’s male executives of creating and enforcing a “misogynistic frat house culture” that routinely led to women being harassed and demeaned.

In her lawsuit, filed in California Superior Court in Orange County, Richards also alleged that the company closed thousands of loans without proper documentation.

RealFi was also involved in a federal mortgage fraud case three years ago, for which it paid a $1.67 million settlement fee to the U.S. Department of Justice. The company admitted to and accepted responsibility for the fraud. The company was accused of falsely certifying that certain loans qualified for Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgage insurance.

As part of the settlement, Residential Home Funding also agreed to retain an independent compliance consultant to ensure its compliance with the rules of the DEL Program.

Residential Home Funding Corp. rebranded to RealFi in August 2020.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Loan or saving money for buy a house and real estate for family concept, Home model put on the stack coin tower with growing business investment in the in the public park.
PennyMac, UWM raise conforming loan limit ceiling

PennyMac announced this week that it is upping conforming loan limits by almost 14% through broker and correspondent channels. It’s not the only one raising the cap.

Oct 01, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW-FHFA-sandra-thompson
Here’s where the FHFA is headed under Sandra Thompson

FHFA Acting Director Sandra Thompson’s collaborative approach with industry stakeholders is a departure from her predecessor, Mark Calabria. So what does this mean for the future of the FHFA? HW+ Premium Content

Oct 07, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please