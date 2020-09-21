Evolve Mortgage opens another 100 underwriting positions

After hiring 120 underwriters in the past 90 days, Evolve Mortgage Services announced on Monday the company plans to fill another 100 permanent underwriter positions for agency and non-QM loans by the end of the year. Evolve’s announcement is timely as several housing executives noted companies are struggling to staff operations divisions with underwriters, appraisers and notaries.

As a provider of outsourced mortgage solutions, Evolve said its recent spike in hiring is an effort to assist mortgage origination firms scale business in the midst of a refinancing boom. However, the company said that positions are permanent past the current mortgage cycle.

“Traditional production jobs come and go along with the ebb and flow of the mortgage business, but our goal is to meet the needs of mortgage origination firms over the long haul,” Evolve Mortgage Services CEO Paul Anselmo said. “While we’re looking for the best underwriting talent in the industry, we are committed to maintaining an environment where they are happy, stress-free and enjoy job security throughout their careers.”

Evolve is currently searching for experienced conventional and government mortgage underwriters residing in the U.S. in both its frontline underwriting and due diligence/QC underwriting departments. Interested underwriting applicants must have five years of experience and knowledge of agency guidelines.

Applicants will also be required to analyze “B” credit profiles including income, assets and collateral value, analyze all types of tax returns and work with agency automated underwriting systems.

According to Evolve, the company has developed its work-from-home business model for over 20 years and offers all current positions remotely.

For those interested in applying to be a part of the Evolve Mortgage Services team click here.

