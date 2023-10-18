How lenders can help lessen home insurance shopping headaches for borrowers
Engel & Völkers expands its New England presence

The luxury real estate brand opens one new shop for the Greater Newburyport area

Engel & Völkers is expanding its New England footprint with the addition of one new shop in the Greater Newburyport area, the company announced on Tuesday.

Karen Hanson, who opened another Engel & Völkers shop in Cape Ann, Massachusetts five years ago, will lead this new office. It will be her third Engel & Völkers shop, according to the press release.

“Newburyport is a thriving community with a unique blend of historic charm and modern amenities,” Hanson, license partner of Engel & Völkers By the Sea, said. “Through our expertise and community-driven approach to business as well as our brand’s global recognition, we will continue to attract diverse clientele with elevated marketing strategies that will revolutionize property promotion in the area.”

The new Engel & Völkers Newburyport shop, located downtown, will serve Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Ipswich, southern New Hampshire and the New Hampshire seacoast.

“We are eager to bring our global luxury real estate expertise to this captivating region, offering clients a new standard of excellence in real estate services,” Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas, said in a statement.

According to Altos research, the Newburyport housing market is very competitive. As of Oct. 13, the median price for a single-family home was $1,799,900. The median price was only $929,900 in October 2022, accounting for a 94% price increase from October 2022 to October 2023. The Newburyport area features a variety of property types, including historic homes, waterfront properties, condominiums, as well as luxurious estates.

