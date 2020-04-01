Mortgage

Engage.talent keynote session: Amy Volas

Amy Volas engage.talent 2020

In her engage.talent keynote session, Amy Volas, founder and CEO of Avenue Talent Partners, breaks down the top three misconceptions when it comes to sales, hiring, and what you think candidates want versus what they really want.

Volas states that the universal piece of feedback she has received from all of her clients over the years is: “I don’t have a problem finding people. I don’t have a problem talking to people. But I have a really big problem finding the right people for the stage that I’m at and the business that I’m doing, and I have a problem hanging on to them.

“I’m a big believer that it’s important to hire the right people, but it’s also equally important to carry them forward so that you hang on to them for the test of time,” she said.

Watch the full session with Amy Volas below to hear her advice on how to ensure your team stands the test of time. To go back to the full engage.talent 2020 on demand summit, go here

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with a HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

Most Popular Articles

Small home
FHA, VA join Fannie, Freddie in relaxing some standards

With the coronavirus continuing to reshape the face of the country and the economy, the biggest players in the mortgage business are moving to try to make it easier to lend. Last week, it was Fannie and Freddie. Now, it’s the FHA and VA’s turn.

Mar 30, 2020 By

Latest Articles

[PULSE] A federal liquidity solution for the mortgage servicing industry

Policies established by various federal housing agencies and augmented in the $2 trillion CARES Act could cost the mortgage industry $75 billion – $100 billion. CSG Advisors Chairman Gene Slater, former Ginnie Mae president Ted Tozer and National Council of State Housing Agencies Executive Director Stockton Williams present a solution.

Apr 01, 2020 By , and
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please