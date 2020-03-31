Mortgage

Engage.marketing pivots to virtual summit

This year's agenda is focused on agile marketing

During this very challenging time, mortgage and real estate professionals are working hard to keep the economic engine of housing running smoothly.

Lenders are working around the clock to help consumers refinance their loans, servicers are gearing up to provide mortgage forbearance, and real estate pros are pivoting to virtual open houses and remote online notarizations. It’s a time that demands a flexible, innovative approach from all parties, including marketers.

That’s why we’ve designed our third annual engage.marketing summit around The Agile Marketer. The concept of agile may have begun in the IT department, but innovative businesses are applying agile principles across their organizations to great effect. Agile marketing requires collaboration across teams, nimble creative execution and the ability to pivot quickly when priorities or market conditions shift.

At HousingWire, we’re leaning into agile marketing ourselves, pivoting to a virtual format for engage.marketing on June 11-12. We’ll be delivering all the energy, expert insights and connection you expect from an engage event through a platform that keeps everyone safe.

We understand the challenges facing mortgage and real estate right now, and we’re lining up expert speakers to tackle agile execution on the topics you need most, including:

  • How to make marketing a revenue center
  • How to maximize marketing’s influence as it integrates more with internal teams like sales and the C-suite 
  • The latest trends in social 
  • How to build a mortgage tech stack
  • Using video across platforms
  • Partnering with lead aggregators to supplement your business after the refi boom
  • Maximizing the Lender/Realtor relationship
  • Marketing in an economic downturn

We’ll also be hosting master class segments on branding and voice from the industry’s best, as well as breakout sessions to showcase innovative tech solutions.

It’s going to be a don’t-miss event for marketers as we all work our way through an altered landscape of home buying and selling. Join us by registering here.

