Embrace Home Loans names new president

Independent mortgage lender Embrace Home Loans has promoted Ryan “Buddy” Hardiman to the position of president, the company announced on Wednesday.

Before the promotion, Hardiman served as the company’s senior vice president of retail and direct sales for more than four years. In his new role, Hardiman will lead its lending and fulfillment operations. He will also head Embrace’s financial services division.

“I’m genuinely thrilled for this new opportunity,” Buddy Hardiman said in a statement. “We have an outstanding team at Embrace, and I’m looking forward to contributing to our growth and our community-focused initiatives. It’s a great honor, and I’m eager to lead us into this new chapter.”

Hardiman first joined Embrace Home Loans in 2008 as a project manager, the news release stated. He held various roles at the company before being promoted to the position of vice president of sales strategy and recruiting in 2016, followed by a stint as senior vice president of retail and direct sales starting in 2019.

“Buddy’s promotion reflects his hard work and exceptional contributions to Embrace,” Embrace CEO Dennis Hardiman said in a statement. “His leadership in building a top-tier sales force, achieving outstanding results in data analytics, and enhancing the borrower experience speak for themselves. We’re confident in Buddy’s ability to drive our company’s continued success.”