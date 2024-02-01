EasyKnock announces two new executive hires

Shortly after EasyKnock acquired home equity investment platform Balance Homes, the company appointed former Balance Homes co-founders Judd Schoenholtz and Aaron LaRue as chief revenue officer and chief technology officer, respectively.

“Judd and Aaron’s respective leadership is key as we continue on EasyKnock’s path to develop the first marketplace in the industry,” Jarred Kessler, CEO and founder of EasyKnock, said in a statement. “They each have already had great influence on the organization in the strategic planning for the year ahead, and I’m excited to see their impact as we continue to build.”

In his new role, Schoenholtz will be responsible for driving growth for the EasyKnock marketplace. His first order of business will be to integrate Balance Homes’ product and team with the EasyKnock platform. Before starting Balance Homes, Schoenholtz co-founded and served as CEO at Open Listings, an online real estate brokerage that was acquired by Opendoor. He also has experience designing and building digital products for companies like Google, Mattel, Samsung, Target and JetBlue.

LaRue, meanwhile, will focus on the expansion of EasyKnock’s technology platform. Throughout his career, he has worked at multiple financial companies including Zillow, SoFi and Clara Lending, leading platform and product development efforts.



The hires come on the heels of a series of proptech startup purchases by EasyKnock. In May 2023, the company gobbled up Ribbon, a power buyer firm. In September, it acquired home maintenance platform Onder, and in December, it acquired Balance Homes.