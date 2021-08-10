HousingWire Annual 2021
HousingWire Annual 2021

HousingWire Annual will bring together the housing industry in an entirely new way. Housing professionals from across the ecosystem will convene in Frisco, Texas to learn, engage and move the housing economy forward. Register now!

Down payment assistance part of $3.5T infrastructure plan
Down payment assistance part of $3.5T infrastructure plan

The $3.5T social infrastructure framework includes down payment assistance, but little else to address housing challenges for low-income borrowers.

Courtney Graham on growing a mortgage business
Courtney Graham on growing a mortgage business

Today’s episode of HousingWire Daily continues the Women of Influence podcast miniseries with Courtney Graham, who was a 2020 Women of Influence and is a 2021 Marketing Leader.

How lenders can build valuable referral relationships with real estate agents
How lenders can build valuable referral relationships with real estate agents

The ideal real estate agent-lender relationship is symbiotic. What can lenders do to create consistent referrals from real estate agents in their market? Find out here.

Politics & Money

Down payment assistance part of $3.5T infrastructure plan

Much of proposed housing affordability spending centers on renters

Washington D.C

Senate Democrats this week unveiled a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure framework which would include down payment assistance, but little else to address challenges low-income and minority borrowers face in the housing market.

The framework would set aside $332 billion for affordable housing. Senate Democrats hope to pass the legislation through an abbreviated budgetary process known as reconciliation, in tandem with the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which passed the Senate on Tuesday. Biden has said he will only sign the bipartisan effort if the $3.5 trillion package, which includes much of his agenda, also passes.

But so far, the proposal contains few ambitious new programs to tackle problems in the housing market. Besides down payment assistance, there’s no proposal to close the racial homeownership gap. Nothing in the proposal would salvage the country’s aging housing stock, or train a fleet of buildings tradespeople to retrofit inefficient homes. There’s no program make low-dollar mortgages make sense for those who finance them, and no funding to create a homeownership voucher.

Most programs in the $3.5 trillion framework are geared toward renters, not homeowners. The biggest exception is down payment assistance, which President Joe Biden campaigned on, and which housing affordability proponents have argued would help more access homeownership.

The Senate’s version is light on details, but a legislative proposal already exists in the House of Representatives. In July, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, proposed a $100 billion down payment assistance bill to provide up to $25,000 to first-time homebuyers.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    money background
    First American fined $1 million for alleged illegal perks to agents

    First American agreed to pay a $1.185 million penalty after California regulators alleged that a former employee provided agents with illegal perks.

    Aug 06, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    AdobeStock_316838369
    The mortgage market moves to purchase

    For the first time since December 2019, purchase mortgages represented a higher percentage of closed mortgages than refinances.

    Aug 10, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please