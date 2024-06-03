Off-the-grid deals: Distressed property trends and market insights
Dovenmuehle Mortgage promotes Krogh, Torres

One of the country's largest subservicers is making changes to its business development team

Mortgage subservicer Dovenmuehle Mortgage announced two promotions within its business development team this week.

Anna Krogh was named senior vice president and director of business development, while Chris Torres is the new vice president of business development and manager for the Western region.

Krogh joined Dovenmuehle in 2022 from Associated Bank in Chicago. She has become a key leader in the company’s national business development efforts.

Torres joined Dovenmuehle in 2021 as part of the technology research and development team in San Francisco before transitioning to the business development team in 2022.

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle is one of America’s largest mortgage subservicers.

