IPO / M&AReal Estate

DocuSign explores leveraged buyout

Suitors for the $11.5 billion company could be private equity or technology firms

E-signature company DocuSign is exploring a potential leveraged buyout with the help of advisers, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal on Friday. However, there is no certainty that a deal will be reached. 

As of Friday, DocuSign’s market capitalization was $11.5 billion. Potential suitors could include private equity firms and technology companies, according to the Journal

DocuSign’s platform is widely used among real estate professionals. The San Francisco-based firm allows its users to securely send and sign documents online.

Founded in 2003 by Tom Gonser, DocuSign went public in 2018. It was then valued at $6 billion.

The company’s stock rallied by 12% on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that it was considering a sale.

