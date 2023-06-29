DocMagic integrates Total eClose with Finastra’s MortgagebotLOS

DocMagic, a provider of loan document generation and eMortgage services, announced this week the integration of its Total eClose platform with Finastra‘s MortgagebotLOS solution. This integration aims to deliver an enhanced customer experience for mortgage borrowers while streamlining the closing process.

“We’ve demonstrated the power of Total eClose through our integration with Finastra’s MortgagebotLOS, creating an innovative automation tool for every eClosing originated through the solution,” Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic, said. “This collaboration not only saves time and effort but also amplifies secondary market potential, eliminates laborious manual tasks, slashes cost per loan, and streamlines the closing process.”

The integration combines comprehensive eClosing technology with data-driven origination workflow automation. It enables the generation of compliant loan documents, facilitates borrower eSignatures, and allows for remote online notarizations (RON).

Total eClose also empowers Finastra users to generate eNotes, establish direct connections with the MERS eRegistry, and securely store documents in a certified eVault.

“The integration of Total eClose into MortgagebotLOS offers new tools to enhance the customer experience. We’re thrilled to offer our clients the efficiencies and conveniences that this partnership brings,” MaryKay Theriault, director of product management at Finastra, said. “Together, we’re setting new industry standards and making the mortgage closing process easier and more streamlined for borrowers across the United States.”

Finastra’s MortgagebotLOS, a web-based mortgage lending platform, supports retail, wholesale, and correspondent business channels. Trusted by over 1,400 clients nationwide, it helps streamline the origination process and reduce operating costs in mortgage lending.

DocMagic’s Total eClose solution provides a secure, streamlined, and fully paperless digital environment. Offering an all-in-one application, it automates essential tasks, from document generation to eClosing and eNotarization.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, California, DocMagic, is a provider of fully-compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. The company develops software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages.

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces. Serving institutions of all sizes, Finastra provides software solutions and services across lending, payments, treasury and capital markets, and universal banking. It is trusted by 8,100 institutions, including 84 of the world’s top 100 banks.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.