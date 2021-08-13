Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?
Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?

Join DataVerify and industry experts for a conversation about how the current housing inventory shortage could cause compliance concerns now and in the future.

What will fix the housing market inventory shortage?
What will fix the housing market inventory shortage?

The aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, plus solid housing demographics, has created a genuine problem with housing market inventory.

RMI’s John Lunde talks future of reverse mortgages
RMI’s John Lunde talks future of reverse mortgages

Today’s HousingWire Daily features a crossover episode with the RMD Podcast. The episode features an interview with John Lunde, president of Reverse Market Insight (RMI).

Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why
Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why

The pace of this housing market requires having as much information as possible, as early in the decision-making process as possible. That includes details about property condition, which can significantly impact property value.

FintechReal EstateMortgage

Divvy Homes hits $2 billion valuation after latest funding round

Divvy Homes, the prop-tech startup that buys homes on behalf of renters and guides them to eventual ownership, announced Friday a new round of funding that nearly quadrupled its valuation to $2 billion.

Co-led by Tiger Global Management and Caffeinated Capital, Divvy’s latest round raised $200 million in equity, Divvy CEO Adena Hefets told Bloomberg. Existing investors and others including Andreessen Horowitz, Singapore’s GIC, GGV Capital and Moore Specialty Credit participated in the round, which pre-empted a capital raise that could have featured new investors, she said.

“We’re aiming to bring a legitimacy to alternative home financing options,” said Hefets.

The Divvy Homes business model is aimed at boosting homeownership; Divvy purchases the home, then rents it back to the interested party for up to three years while they build their equity, credit and savings.

For the new renters, approximately 25% of each subsequent monthly payment goes toward saving for a down payment, setting customers up to apply for a traditional mortgage when they are ready. A customer builds up to 10% of the value of the home over their three-year lease, but can buy the home at any time.

Despite historically-low mortgage rates in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, many banks began tightening underwriting requirements for approvals. This forced a myriad of potential homebuyers, eager to take advantage of the low rates, to reconsider buying or being outright denied by lenders.

Hefets hopes the Divvy model will give people a roof over their heads in a time in history when home stability is crucial.

Tiger Global Management in particular has been a heavy hitter when it comes to funding Divvy’s homeownership goals. The investment firm led Divvy’s last funding round just five months ago when the company snapped up $110 million in a Series C funding round.

“Over the next 10 years, we believe Divvy Homes has the potential to help more than 100,000 families become financially responsible homeowners,” Scott Shleifer, a partner at Tiger Global, told Bloomberg. The startup is part of a broader wave of companies seeking to redefine the way Americans access home ownership, he said.

According to Hefets, almost 25,000 real estate agents work with Divvy, over three times the number that did a year ago.

And the idea is quickly gaining popularity. Landis Technologies, a company with a similar business model, hauled in $165 million in debt and equity financing less than a month ago. The proptech startup backed by celebrities Will Smith and Jay-Z aims to help renters become homeowners through a qualification technology that determines if renters have the potential to become homeowners in a 12- to 24-month period.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Fannie Mae home web page
On-time rent now counts in Fannie Mae underwriting

The FHFA today said that positive rental payment history will be taken into account in Fannie Mae’s underwriting decisions — and there is no penalty for missed rental payments

Aug 11, 2021 By

Latest Articles

modern apartments with a blue sky
Fannie Mae’s rental payment change worries some

The mortgage industry had mixed feelings about the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s move to count positive rental history in Fannie Mae’s underwriting process.

Aug 13, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please