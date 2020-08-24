Denver real estate agent fired for removing Black Lives Matter signs from front yards

A Denver-based real estate agent has been fired after removing Black Lives Matter signs from front yards, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

It all started when a resident in a Denver neighborhood was walking his dog and noticed the agent, Denice Reich, removing the Black Lives Matter signs from the neighborhood where she lives and sold homes.

The resident posted on the Hilltop neighborhood’s page on the Nextdoor app, and other residents also posted, accusing Reich of taking down the signs on Aug. 1, according to RE/MAX Alliance Owner Chad Ochsner, who confirmed the information to local news outlet 9NEWS. In Denver, removing a sign from someone’s yard is considered petty theft.

Reich was fired from RE/MAX Alliance on Aug. 3, where she worked since 1973, specializing in luxury homes.

“We’re not a company that can condone trespassing on people’s private property and theft,” Ochsner told the news outlet. “For us, it doesn’t matter what the politics is.”

Denver news outlet ABC7 got in touch with Reich, where she admitted to taking two signs from neighbors but returned them hours later. Reich also claimed that the signs were as offensive as “KKK” signs and called the Black Lives Matter movement a “terrorist organization” out to destroy America, and said her Trump signs have been removed from her yard multiple times.

Reich’s profile has been removed from RE/MAX Alliance’s website. The website for Reich and Stephanie Goldammer on realtor.com and thier Facebook page remain, however, their website callitsold.com is “currently in maintenance mode.”