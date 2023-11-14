Demo Day: Sagent CARE

RE/MAX Holdings appoints Erik Carlson as new CEO

Sagent CARE

Sagent’s CARE platform is state of the art technology that provides homeowners with the ability to self-serve their mortgages anytime, anywhere.  Homeowners can manage payments and escrows, go paperless, find savings opportunities and remain engaged with their servicers.  With tools like applying for mortgage assistance and promotional targeted site messages, CARE helps servicers build lifetime relationships with their homeowners!

Prior to having the name “CARE”, the self-service borrower portal has had a couple other names, previously Account Connect and before that, LoanLink.  CARE officially became the name of Sagent’s self-service borrower portal in March 2021 to make it more representative of what CARE does which is exemplify Customer Attention, Retention and Engagement.

Through impersonation, CARE’s Admin tool allows Servicers Customer Service Representatives to access CARE on behalf of a borrower and experience exactly what a borrower would experience in order to help answer any questions or make payments on their behalf.

With more than 50% of borrowers accessing CARE through mobile devices, CARE was designed with a Mobile First Design philosophy.

