Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?
Join our upcoming webinar for a conversation reviewing the five factors of determining the digitization of closings and each loan.

Keep Up With the Latest Third Party Origination News
Want to stay up to date with the latest on the third party origination front? We designed a specific news hub with lenders and brokers in mind, with Rocket Pro TPO leading the discussion.

What the industry wants from the FHFA, and what it may get
The housing finance industry is hoping for stability and predictability under the new-look FHFA. Here’s what else is on the industry’s wish-list.

Loan quality lessons learned from 2020
HousingWire recently spoke with Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES Quality Management, about the effects of 2020 on loan quality and what lenders should expect regarding loan quality and risk management this year.

Demo Day: Propertybase

Propertybase is the leading global provider of real estate and mortgage software. In an ever-more competitive market, it’s important for brokerages to utilize streamlined, collaborative technology. But we’re more than just software. With SEO and digital marketing services to print marketing and fully scoped projects, we play an integral role in helping brokerages create new opportunities and share their stories that in turn grow revenue.

The Propertybase GO app offers the latest advancements in smartphone technology compatible with both Android and Apple devices

Propertybase GO integrates with more than 100 of real estate’s most-used tools

We know real estate websites – actively powering nearly 10,000 brokerages, offices and agent websites combined

HW+ Atlanta inventory
Housing market inventory is about to get better

Low housing market inventory has driven up home prices all over the U.S. But all is not hopeless: There are several reasons why housing inventory should pick up in the next several months and going into 2022. HW+ Premium Content

Jun 29, 2021 By

Luxury Home in Morning Light
Home prices accelerating in areas without mass transit

Home prices in car-dependent areas have risen twice as fast as those in transit-accessible areas, per a recent study from Redfin.

Jul 09, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

