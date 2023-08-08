Demo Day: Monitorbase

How the homeowner management approach builds a moat around real estate businesses
Homebuilders are at max capacity. And the housing shortage keeps widening
Is Appraisal Modernization Enough?
HUD partners with NAREB to combat appraisal bias
MonitorBase

The most advanced and evergreen solution to turning databases into repeat business. Traditional lead-gen costs $3500 per funded loan to get new business, while MonitorBase helps the average originators close an extra deal or more each month for less than $150.

Product Fast Facts

#1

If you have 1,000 past clients, 100 of them buy and sell every year – of those, 81 will close their next loan with your competitor.

#2

On average, Lenders spend $150 to fund a loan using MonitorBase.

#3

Studies suggest that depending on the industry you are in, acquiring a new customer can cost five to seven times more than retaining an old one

Mortgage tech firm Lender Toolkit sues two lenders for nonpayment HW+

Lender Toolkit sued Celebrity Home Loans, MLD Mortgage for breach of contract, claiming the lenders owe about $200,000 to the vendor

