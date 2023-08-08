Demo Day: Monitorbase

MonitorBase
The most advanced and evergreen solution to turning databases into repeat business. Traditional lead-gen costs $3500 per funded loan to get new business, while MonitorBase helps the average originators close an extra deal or more each month for less than $150.
Product Fast Facts
#1
If you have 1,000 past clients, 100 of them buy and sell every year – of those, 81 will close their next loan with your competitor.
#2
On average, Lenders spend $150 to fund a loan using MonitorBase.
#3
Studies suggest that depending on the industry you are in, acquiring a new customer can cost five to seven times more than retaining an old one
