How the homeowner management approach builds a moat around real estate businesses
Homebuilders are at max capacity. And the housing shortage keeps widening
Is Appraisal Modernization Enough?
HUD partners with NAREB to combat appraisal bias
Demo Day

Demo Day: Jaro

Jaro

Jaro technology is transforming the mortgage industry by offering appraisers a more efficient way to deliver final inspections right from the field. JaroInspect is the industry’s only compliant software that generates a 1004D inspection from the field. All other platforms require third-party software and desk work to complete the inspection.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Instant delivery to clients from the field once inspection is completed.

#2

Automatically pulls in all prior data from previous appraisal reports.

#3

Everything is completed in Jaro with no dependency on third part appraisal software.

Get More Info

More:

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

