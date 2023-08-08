Demo Day: Jaro

Jaro
Jaro technology is transforming the mortgage industry by offering appraisers a more efficient way to deliver final inspections right from the field. JaroInspect is the industry’s only compliant software that generates a 1004D inspection from the field. All other platforms require third-party software and desk work to complete the inspection.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Instant delivery to clients from the field once inspection is completed.
#2
Automatically pulls in all prior data from previous appraisal reports.
#3
Everything is completed in Jaro with no dependency on third part appraisal software.