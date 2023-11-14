Demo Day: DocMagic TRID Compliance Solution

TRID Compliance Solution

DocMagic revolutionizes the underwriting process by offering an AI-driven TRID solution for lending teams. We’re streamlining the underwriting process by automating document verification, classification, and data extraction with 95% accuracy. By minimizing human intervention, we’re empowering underwriters, saving time, and reducing compliance errors at the same time.

Product Fast Facts

#1 Verifies authenticity for documents by qualifying borrowers, speeding identification, and safeguarding lenders against fraudulent submissions. #2 The platform intelligently performs auto-classification with a 95% system automation of documents and data, enabling streamlined organization and easier retrieval of vital information. #3 Our powerful Audit Engine computes data and applies rules to flag issues that require the attention of your underwriters, reducing the risk and potential compliance issues.