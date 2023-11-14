RE/MAX Holdings appoints Erik Carlson as new CEO

How a transparent marketplace provides a proven path to benefit homeowners
Will falling mortgage rates entice potential homebuyers off the sidelines?
Deliver the perfect blend of efficient operations & optimal borrower journey
The commission lawsuit contagion spreads to South Carolina and Manhattan
Demo Day

Demo Day: CreditXpert

Enterprise Platform

CreditXpert’s Enterprise Platform is the company’s next generation credit score insight and predictive analytics engine for mortgage lenders.  Immediately identify an applicant’s credit potential, generate precise improvement plans with just a few clicks and track applicant progress all through a single dashboard.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Every applicant’s credit potential right in front of you

#2

Automatically generate and compare improvement plans in real time

#3

Share improvement plans and track applicant progress through a real time dashboard

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

