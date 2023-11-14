Demo Day: CreditXpert

Enterprise Platform

CreditXpert’s Enterprise Platform is the company’s next generation credit score insight and predictive analytics engine for mortgage lenders. Immediately identify an applicant’s credit potential, generate precise improvement plans with just a few clicks and track applicant progress all through a single dashboard.

Product Fast Facts

#1 Every applicant’s credit potential right in front of you #2 Automatically generate and compare improvement plans in real time #3 Share improvement plans and track applicant progress through a real time dashboard