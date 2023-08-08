Demo Day: CoreLogic Precision Marketing

Precision Marketing
Unlike traditional customer retention methods, Precision Marketing helps you understand your customers’ needs in near real-time, allowing you to contact the right people at the right time with the right message. We remove the long lag between initial intent and engagement, giving you the edge you need to succeed in a highly competitive market.
Product Fast Facts
We leverage a unique combination of behavioral intelligence and our vast property database to provide unparalleled insights into customer actions.
The solution is 100% cookie free meaning Google’s upcoming discontinuation of cookies will not impact the solution.
Over 85% of the leads delivered are unique to Precision Marketing and the average cost per lead is on average 30% less than traditional solutions.