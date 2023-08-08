How the homeowner management approach builds a moat around real estate businesses
How the homeowner management approach builds a moat around real estate businesses
Homebuilders are at max capacity. And the housing shortage keeps widening
Homebuilders are at max capacity. And the housing shortage keeps widening
Is Appraisal Modernization Enough?
Is Appraisal Modernization Enough?
HUD partners with NAREB to combat appraisal bias
HUD partners with NAREB to combat appraisal bias
Demo Day

Demo Day: CoreLogic Precision Marketing

Precision Marketing

Unlike traditional customer retention methods, Precision Marketing helps you understand your customers’ needs in near real-time, allowing you to contact the right people at the right time with the right message. We remove the long lag between initial intent and engagement, giving you the edge you need to succeed in a highly competitive market.

Product Fast Facts

#1

We leverage a unique combination of behavioral intelligence and our vast property database to provide unparalleled insights into customer actions.

#2

The solution is 100% cookie free meaning Google’s upcoming discontinuation of cookies will not impact the solution.

#3

Over 85% of the leads delivered are unique to Precision Marketing and the average cost per lead is on average 30% less than traditional solutions.

Get More Info

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

elephant-in-tree
The jumbo market’s turning point (Part I) HW+

The jumbo downturn has been painful for bankers. In Part I of our two-part series, we examine the genesis of the market’s decline, why it’s only getting tougher for depositories, and how top coastal jumbo markets have been impacted.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please