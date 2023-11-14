Demo Day: CoreLogic Image Analytics

Image Analytics

CoreLogic’s Image Analytics feature leverages advanced computer vision technology to analyze and extract valuable insights from images related to real estate properties. This powerful tool can automatically identify and classify various attributes, such as property condition, features, and amenities, providing users with a deeper understanding of the property. With Image Analytics, users can quickly assess property characteristics, streamline decision-making processes, and enhance their overall real estate operations.

Product Fast Facts

#1 Image Analytics detects with almost 100% accuracy when a report’s quality rate is NOT a match to its technology-driven findings. #2 Image Analytics reduces as much as 20-45 minutes review time per appraisal report. #3 Image Analytics detects with almost 100% accuracy when a photo does not match the report’s description.