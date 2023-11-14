Demo Day: Altos Research

Altos Reports

Altos Reports help real estate professionals generate new leads, close more business, and stay one step ahead of the market. Altos Reports are custom branded for your business and include a quick snapshot of the market, an at-a-glance view of market indicators, and market trends charts with a historical view of home prices and other local stats.

Product Fast Facts

#1 Altos offers real-time market insights for any area in the country, delivered via beautifully designed, interactive market reports that are custom-branded for your business. #2 Use Altos Reports to attract and engage buyers and sellers and move them through the funnel automatically. #3 Altos Reports emails have a 37% open rate – double the real estate industry average.