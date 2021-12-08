December 2021 Demo Day: NTC

PerfectDocs
PerfectDocs, created by NTC, is the first complete web-based solution that provides both NTC and client users a “share the work” solution. This solution enables the creation and tracking necessary to complete lien release and assignment documents, review, execute, notarize those documents and send those documents to counties for recordation
Product Fast Facts
It is a permission-based application, allowing the client to control what modules and queues are accessed by their employees.
The application is extremely dynamic, intuitive and secure.
Each module/queue is customizable for each specific user so they can decide what type of information they would like displayed on their screen.