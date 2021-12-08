What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?
Consumer-first lifetime retention is now our prevailing theme in servicing, which increases both MSR values and lifetime customer value. But how can servicers convert “customer for life” from theory to practice?

Who’s afraid of the PSPA?
Stakeholders are divided over whether, in light of proposed changes to its capital rule, the FHFA should retool its agreement with the U.S. Treasury and remove policies some say never belonged there in the first place.

Back to the Future of Mortgage Lending
This webinar will discuss what’s to come in the future of mortgage lending by analyzing past trends in the industry, evolving consumer behaviors and demographics of the industry’s production capacity.

HomeLight’s Vanessa Famulener on the future of cash offers
Today’s episode of HousingWire Daily continues our Women of Influence series and features an interview with Vanessa Famulener, the president of homes at HomeLight.

Demo Day

December 2021 Demo Day: NTC

PerfectDocs

PerfectDocs, created by NTC, is the first complete web-based solution that provides both NTC and client users a “share the work” solution. This solution enables the creation and tracking necessary to complete lien release and assignment documents, review, execute, notarize those documents and send those documents to counties for recordation

Product Fast Facts

#1

It is a permission-based application, allowing the client to control what modules and queues are accessed by their employees.

#2

The application is extremely dynamic, intuitive and secure.

#3

ClearCollateral Review is a Each module/queue is customizable for each specific user so they can decide what type of information they would like displayed on their screen.

Get More Info

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

