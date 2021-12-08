December 2021 Demo Day : Incenter Appraisal Management

RemoteVal
RemoteVal is a powerful new remote appraisal inspection tool takes all the time and labor-saving promise of remote valuations and makes it real. Appraisers maintain full control so they can deliver USPAP compliant appraisal reports that meet their professional standards while lenders benefit from turn-times cut from weeks to days.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Seamlessly capture meta-tagged, HD quality photos and data
#2
Built-in digital measuring tape and camera integration
#3
Automatically generates exterior/room sketches with GLA dimensions for inclusion in report