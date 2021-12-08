December 2021 Demo Day: Freddie Mac

Resolve
An integrated default management platform that delivers real-time workout decisions to Servicers. The tool provides a user interface and direct connection via API technology. Automation and a rules-based decision engine enable less data entry and rep and warrant relief to help determine proper loss mitigation as well as transparent reporting.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Minimal data entry saves time and costs
#2
APIs deliver fast workout decisions, approvals, settlement data and more
#3
Automatically generates Seller/Servicer Guide rules-based decisions improve risk mitigation