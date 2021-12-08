December 2021 Demo Day: Clear Capital

ClearCollateral® Review
ClearCollateral Review is a review system that automates collateral underwriting in compliance with internal credit policies and GSE guidelines. The system centralizes all analytical tools and data required to review an appraisal and leverages machine learning to eliminate manual tasks, improving review quality and reducing the review effort by 50%.
Product Fast Facts
#1
ClearCollateral Review brings together 500 data points from 12 sources for each property into one intelligent review system.
#2
Leveraging machine learning to automate the collateral underwriting review ensures less time is spent reviewing low-risk files, and senior reviewers can focus on complex files.
#3
ClearCollateral Review is a modern, customizable, and cloud-based architecture that runs over a million transactions per month.