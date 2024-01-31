AutomatIQ Borrower from CoreLogic provides verification data and decision analysis all in one platform
Dark Matter onboards mortgage tech veteran from ICE

Tony Fox joins the firm as chief of client engagement, with a focus on automation to increase LOS market share

Dark Matter Technologies (DMT) tapped Tony Fox, former director of ICE Mortgage Technology, as its new chief of client engagement.

tony-fox

Fox is responsible for directing the company’s account management and client success teams. He will report to Sean Dugan, chief revenue officer at DMT.

Fox was director of client management at ICE Mortgage Technology for four months after the firm acquired Black Knight in September 2023. 

During his five years with Black Knight prior to the acquisition, Fox led the account management team for the origination technology performance group. 

Fox’s previous roles include serving as director of technology and business intelligence at 1st Priority Mortgage, as a technology consultant at Crossfuze, and in sales and operations positions at M&T Bank.

“At Dark Matter, we’re on a mission to improve the mortgage process and optimize the workflow for lenders and their customers. I’m proud and grateful to be part of this vision for the mortgage market, and I couldn’t have found a better fit to continue my commitment to this industry,” Fox said in a prepared statement.

Fox joins DMT at a time when the mortgage tech firm is prioritizing automation to increase its market share of the Empower loan origination system (LOS) this year.

DMT is focused on creating an application programming interface (API) marketplace where the firm can collaborate with developers on automation and expense cutting for third-party vendors and lenders, executives told HousingWire in a recent interview.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

