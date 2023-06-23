CrossCountry offers buyers up to $4K in down payment assistance

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation’s third-largest retail mortgage lender, unveiled its latest initiative this week that is aimed at helping first-time homebuyers overcome the financial hurdles of purchasing a home in today’s competitive housing market.

The CCM Smart Start program will provide eligible individuals with up to $4,000 in down payment assistance, granting them additional purchasing power.

“Saving for a down payment can be a huge obstacle for first-time homebuyers,” CCM Chief Operating Officer Jenn Stracensky said. “CCM Smart Start allows homebuyers to put less cash down, keep more savings intact, and have more money to build their future.”

The program covers 2% of the down payment, providing assistance of up to $4,000, and comes with certain requirements. At least one occupying borrower must be a first-time homebuyer, and the applicants must have an income at or below 80% of the county area median income (AMI).

To determine eligibility for the CCM Smart Start program or obtain further information, individuals are encouraged to reach out to a CCM loan officer.

CrossCountry Mortgage is the nation’s third-largest retail mortgage lender, with a network of nearly 600 branches across all 50 states and over 7,000 employees. The company’s growth and culture have been acknowledged nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses.

CCM offers a range of over 120 mortgage, refinance, and home equity solutions, including conventional and jumbo mortgages, as well as government-insured programs for veterans and rural homebuyers. The company is also a direct lender and an approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.