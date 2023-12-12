Council of MLSs welcomes new board members

The Council of Multiple Listing Services announced its new board of director members for 2024 on Tuesday. The MLS trade group said the new directors will assume their roles starting Jan. 1, 2024.

The two new directors elected to the board are Justin Haag, the general counsel and incoming president and CEO from Northwest MLS, and Chris Haran, the managing director and chief technology officer from MRED in Illinois. Both Haag and Haran were elected to serve three-year terms on the board of directors.

Matthew Consalvo, the CEO of Arizona MLS (ARMLS), was re-elected to a second three-year term.

“We are very fortunate to welcome these leaders to the CMLS Board,” Denee Evans, the CEO of CMLS, said in a statement. “Our leadership is committed to guiding MLSs to evolve and innovate while providing efficient, transparent, and pro-consumer marketplaces. There has never been a more important time for MLSs to share our value, and I am encouraged by the contributions these new leaders have already made to our industry and will add to the strength and vision of the CMLS Board.”

Other directors on the CMLS board include executives from UtahRealEstate.com, Bright MLS, MIBOR Realtor Association, and Hawaii Information Services, among others.

CMLS announced its new executive committed in October. Nicole Jensen, the CEO of realMLS in Florida, was elected to serve as secretary and treasurer; Dionna Hall, the CEO of Florida-based BeachesMLS, will serve as chair; John DiMichele, the CEO of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board was named chair-elect; and Jim Yockel, the CEO of Upstate NY Real Estate Information Service, Inc will serve as past chair. All four executives will serve one-year terms.

CMLS’s new board members and executives join the trade group’s leadership during a challenging time for the industry, which is currently facing multiple lawsuits regarding real estate agent commissions and the policies in place governing what a listing agent must do in order to list a property on an MLS.