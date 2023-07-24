CoreLogic integrates CAL FIRE inspection data

CoreLogic is strengthening its Wildfire Mitigation Score data (WFMS). The firm announced Friday that it is incorporating Public Resource Code (PRC) 4291 inspection data into its WFMS. According to CoreLogic, it is the first firm to incorporate this data.

CoreLogic said it plans on using this data to improve its prefill solution by providing insurance carriers with important wildfire mitigation information to support policyholders.

The mitigation factors in PRC 4291 are mandated by the California Department of Insurance Section 2644.9.

According to CoreLogic, by incorporating this data it is streamlining the identification process for carriers and policyholders, as well as promoting awareness and preventative measures homeowners can take to protect their homes against wildfires.

CoreLogic’s WFMS ranges from 0.1 to 100 and it enables insurance and reinsurance firms to consider the 12 mandatory mitigation factors mandated by the CDI and assists insurers in assessing wildfire risk.

Typically, insurers obtain proof that a property has passed inspection from the policyholder. With this integration, however, insurers will have access to information about a property’s CDI compliance, allowing them to gain property-specific insights.

Started in 2016, the inspection database is maintained by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). Homeowners and business owners are able to request a CAL FIRE inspection on their property at any time. In some areas, an inspection may be required for the property to be sold. CAL FIRE is the insurer of last resort in California, with insurance companies saying that increased wildfire risk and skyrocketing construction costs have deterred them from writing new policies.

In late May, insurance giant State Farm announced that it would no longer accept homeowner insurance applications in California. The policy impacts anyone seeking a new business and personal lines property and casualty insurance policy in California. Another large insurer, All State, said in November that it would pause new homeowners, condo and commercial insurance policies in California to protect current customers.

“The cost to insure new home customers in California is far higher than the price they would pay for policies due to wildfires, higher costs for repairing homes and higher reinsurance premiums,” Allstate said in a statement.