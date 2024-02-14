CoreLogic deepens collaboration with Google Cloud

CoreLogic is expanding its strategic alliance with Google Cloud, the company announced on Wednesday. The data provider will leverage the artificial intelligence capabilities of Google Cloud’s enterprise AI platform, Vertex AI.

The new phase of the collaboration will help CoreLogic make the most of its property datasets by leveraging new machine learning models. The integration will also help leverage prebuilt models.

CoreLogic is relying on Google Cloud’s suite of AI solutions to generate new products such as image and climate risk analytics, natural language processing and predictive modeling.

“Our strategic relationship with Google Cloud has allowed us to further unleash our AI potential, empowering CoreLogic to help our clients make faster, smarter, and more people-focused decisions,” Patrick Dodd, president and CEO of CoreLogic, said in a statement.

CoreLogic started integrating Google Cloud solutions into its property professional workflow solutions five years ago.