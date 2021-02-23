What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit
What to expect at HousingWire's Spring Summit

The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

Conquering the Mortgage Lender's Dilemmas
Conquering the Mortgage Lender's Dilemmas

This webinar provides a roadmap for creating a sophisticated, digital-first cost improvement strategy to maximize profits by reducing high processing environments.

HW's 2021 Spring Summit
HW's 2021 Spring Summit

We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

We need higher mortgage rates to cool the housing market
We need higher mortgage rates to cool the housing market

2020-2024 will have the best housing market demographics and the lowest mortgage rates ever recorded, which could accelerate real home prices too quickly.

Fintech

CoreLogic adds digital title processing platform

Title and closing platform will integrate with its Complete Collateral system

CoreLogic announced last week the launch of a title and closing product, a digital platform designed to help lenders by automating dozens of manual steps.

It’s another push by CoreLogic toward an end-to-end digital mortgage workflow, and to simplify the entire collateral underwriting process.

Typically, underwriting takes hours of manual document processing with dozens of steps. Most lenders have paid teams of employees to review these documents and then re-type this title information into their loan origination systems.

“By completely automating these manual processes, we are able to take significant time, touch and cost out of our clients’ workflows, and help them deliver an improved borrower experience,” said Glen Evans, CoreLogic executive of collateral technology solutions.

Evans said CoreLogic is grouping its title and closing system into Complete Collateral, the company’s analytics platform that streamlines collateral underwriting workflows through automation.

Here’s what lenders should look for in a title provider

HousingWire recently spoke with Susan Falsetti, managing director of Origination Title and Close at ServiceLink, about the state of the title industry.

Presented by: ServiceLink

Complete Collateral also includes the company’s Universal Title Data Structure (UTDS), which automatically digitizes, organizes and transmits over 350 individual data elements from title commitments, tax certificates, major endorsements and property reports.

“Rather than being locked in flat pdf documents, the UTDS releases the title data so that it can flow instantly and securely from the title provider directly to the lender’s LOS through CoreLogic’s Collateral Technology platforms,” Evans said.

There’s been quite a bit of buzz on CoreLogic on late. CoStar Group made an offer to acquire the company last week for $95.76 a share, roughly 20% higher than the accepted offer Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners made earlier this month. By bidding over $95 a share, CoStar’s offer would value CoreLogic at $6.9 billion.

Under the terms of CoStar’s latest proposal, CoreLogic shareholders would receive 0.1019 shares of CoStar in exchange for each share of CoreLogic stock, representing a value of $95.76, Bloomberg reported.

CoreLogic could still remain independent, of course. Since last summer, the company has been fighting a public battle with investors who jointly own or have an economic interest equivalent to approximately 15% of CoreLogic’s outstanding common stock.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

