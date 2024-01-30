Corcoran hires new SVP of global development

Scott Mitchelson is joining The Corcoran Group as senior vice president of global development, the company announced on Tuesday.

In his new role, Mitchelson will lead the expansion of the Corcoran brand both domestically and internationally while working closely with the Corcoran affiliate network’s existing sales team. Mitchelson will report directly to Stephanie Anton, president of Corcoran affiliates.

“I am truly excited to work alongside Corcoran’s esteemed leadership, strong existing affiliate network, and talented sales and support teams to continue growing the iconic brand across the globe,” Mitchelson said in a statement. “Through pairing my professional experience with Corcoran’s innovative and specialized franchise offerings, I’m confident that we will achieve remarkable results within the dynamic global real estate market.”

Before joining Corcoran, Mitchelson was the regional president of Windermere Real Estate, a Pacific Northwest-based luxury brokerage. In that role, he oversaw operations across Oregon, southwest Washington and Hawaii.

During a career that has spanned more than 25 years, he has held professional roles in sales, strategic marketing, business management and client relations. From 2000 to 2010, Mitchelson worked for Realogy Corp., which finished its rebranding under the Anywhere Real Estate umbrella in 2022. Mitchelson holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Washington State University and a Franchise Executive Certification from Nova Southeastern University’s Wayne Huizenga School of Business.

“As the successful expansion of the Corcoran brand aspires to reach even further, I am thrilled to welcome Scott to our team,” Anton said in a statement. “His extensive sales experience and immense industry knowledge are sure to provide an immediate impact for Corcoran, expanding our network of valuable affiliate partners in key markets across the globe. As we kick off the new year, I’m eager for the entire team to begin working alongside Scott as we take the Corcoran Affiliate Network to even greater heights.”

In 2023, Corcoran expanded both domestically and internationally. It added new affiliates in Northern California, New Jersey and Texas, and it expanded internationally with Corcoran Magri Properties, based in Lake Garda and Verona, Italy, as well as with Corcoran Horizon Properties, based in Ontario, Canada.