Compass welcomes back industry veteran Bob Gerlach

As Compass looks to strengthen its presence in Northern California, it is welcoming back a familiar face. The Robert Reffkin-helmed firm is welcoming back Bob Gerlach, who retired from the brokerage in 2021, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Gerlach is joining Compass as a sales manager supporting brokerage professionals in the Palo Alto market as part of the firm’s management team.

“We’re seeing a lot of real estate professionals return to Compass after a short stint away,” Kevin Patsel, Compass’ regional vice president for Northern California, said in a statement.



“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome an industry veteran back into the Compass fold. I couldn’t be more excited to have Bob return to lead our Compass Palo Alto operation and bring his years of real estate expertise and market knowledge to bear for our agents.”

Gerlach began his real estate career in 1977. Early on, he opened Fox and Carskadon’s Palo Alto office before moving to Alain Pinel Real Estate, where he was a founding sales leader. He stayed with APR until it was bought by Compass in 2018.

“Once I retired, I missed the interaction with the agents, clients and colleagues from other brokerages,” Gerlach said in a statement. “Compass offers the best resources for our agents in this competitive real estate market in the epicenter of Silicon Valley.”