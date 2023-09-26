Research Report: Your step-by-step guide to becoming a digital closing leader
Research Report: Your step-by-step guide to becoming a digital closing leader
Mortgage lending could be halted by flood insurance program’s expiration, experts warn
Mortgage lending could be halted by flood insurance program’s expiration, experts warn
3 Reasons appraisal management technology projects fail
3 Reasons appraisal management technology projects fail
How CoreLogic uses the cloud to propel its clients forward
How CoreLogic uses the cloud to propel its clients forward
AgentBrokerage

Compass nabs Quinn & Co. Realty Group in Madison

The new team of three, led by principal Liz Quinn, were previously with Realty Executives

Quinn & Co. Realty Group joined Compass as its founding team in Madison, Wisconsin, the company announced on Tuesday. The team of three, led by principal Liz Quinn, was previously affiliated with Realty Executives

The move comes amid a time of growing demand for second homes and low-tax markets, including those in Wisconsin, according to Compass’s mid-year, ultra-luxury report

“We are thrilled to welcome Quinn & Co. Realty Group as our first Compass team to join in Madison,” said Fran Broude, regional vice president with Compass. “Quinn & Co. are a great addition to the Compass Midwest family and the coast-to-coast agent referrals network.”

Quinn is joined by teammates Natasha Sattin and Kelsey Swanson Graf.

By joining Compass, the Quinn & Co. Realty Group hopes to leverage the Compass client referrals network, along with the brokerage’s strategic support and end-to-end technology platform. 

“Our team is excited to now be a part of the fast-growing network of Compass agents,” Quinn said. “We’ve already received multiple referrals from Compass agents in our first week and look forward to elevating our client experience through the industry’s leading technology platform.”

Prior to her career in real estate, Quinn worked as a recruiter and project manager in the healthcare technology industry. 

Compass launched in Wisconsin in 2021 and operates eight offices with 161 agents.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Real estate technology
As mortgage biz suffers, Blend sees unified banking platform as the key to growth HW+

The goal for Blend Builder is to create a unified platform that can serve all the products that a bank can offer – including personal loans, credit cars, car loans, student loans and mortgages.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please