Compass nabs four new teams in Colorado

Four teams decided to make the leap to Compass in Colorado, the company announced on Thursday. The Bandemer Team, led by Corinna and Brooke Bandemer, BaseCamp Homes, led by Jon Mottern, Ivy House Group, led by Alexis Shoop and Benjamin Babbitt, and The Sundberg Group, led by Rian Sundberg, are the four latest recruits of the brokerage.

“The strong value proposition of our company culture and close-to-contact technology continues to draw top-producing agents to Compass, ”Heather Bustos, regional vice president with Compass, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome our newest teams, and we celebrate the return of agents Alexis Shoop and Jon Mottern. We look forward to fueling their growth.”

Prior to joining Compass, Ivy House Group was with Your Castle Real Estate. Meanwhile, the Bandemer Team as well as BaseCamp Homes were both previously affiliated with Milehimodern.

BaseCamp Homes achieved the 80th position in the RealTrends 2023 THE THOUSAND ranking for the best small teams in Colorado by volume. In 2022, the team sold $49.1 million worth of real estate.

The move of these four teams to Compass in Denver comes two months after the Infinity Pros team joined in August. Compass entered the Colorado market in 2016 and now has 13 offices and 1,100 agents.