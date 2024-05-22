Commission lawsuits: The actions to take right now from brokers who are doing it

Open the door to the most powerful room in housing. Join us at The Gathering 2025 in Denver, CO, June 8-11. Go here to lock in special pricing with your registration.

In this engaging panel session, hear directly from top industry leaders as they discuss their strategic responses to the commission lawsuits. This segment moves beyond mere predictions, offering a real-time look at how businesses are navigating these turbulent times. Learn about the innovative practices and strategic pivots being implemented by industry frontrunners to not only survive but thrive amidst the chaos. Discover the best practices that are shaping the industry’s future, ensuring resilience and success in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Speakers:

Anthony Lamacchia, CEO and Owner, Lamacchia Companies

Linda O’Koniewski, CEO, Leading Edge

James Dwiggins, CEO, NextHome

Pete Voss, Founder & Owner, 3% Listing Co.

James Kleimman, Managing Editor, HousingWire