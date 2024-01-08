Coldwell Banker welcomes Austin-based luxury brokerage

Boutique luxury brokerage Tate Property Group has joined Coldwell Banker, the company announced last week.

The Austin, Texas-based brokerage was founded in 2008 by Pat Tate, who will be jumping to Coldwell Banker with her son, Drew Tate, and three other agents. The group will relocate to the Coldwell Banker’s Westlake office.

In a statement about the move, Drew Tate expressed a keen interest in the marketing and technology tools available at the family’s new home.

“The bottom line is our clients will benefit from their extensive technology and global reach,” he added. “And Coldwell Banker’s luxury property listings are some of the biggest and best homes on the market from Los Angeles to Miami. We can’t wait to add some of the best listings in Austin to that list of luxury properties.”